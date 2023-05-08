All Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone chests in Honkai: Star Rail

There are dozens of chests that players can discover in Honkai: Star Rail, ranging from basic treasure chests to Bountiful. The Silverman Guard Restricted Zone found in Jarilo-VI is just one location that players can visit to collect both regular treasure chests and two Bountiful treasures.

This well-defended zone will unlock for players after reaching level 24 and gaining access to the Unattainable Idol main story quest. Whether while running through this level or after all enemies have been cleared out, you can easily grab the various treasures found throughout this zone.

If you are trying to obtain all the basic and Bountiful treasure chests in the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone in Honkai: Star Rail, this is where you need to go.

Honkai: Star Rail Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone chests guide

Many of the regular chests will be found in relatively tucked away parts of the map. Use the map below for reference to help find all nine regular treasure chests. Several of the nine regular treasure chests will require players to solve puzzles, though do not fear as these puzzles are fairly simply and repeated.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

The puzzles preventing you from immediately accessing the contents of your treasure chests are fairly easy to break open. To complete them, you only need to connect a continuous beam from one side to the other. Personally, I am not too inclined toward puzzles, but after a while managed to figure both out. Below are the solutions to the various puzzles you may come across.

Along with nine regular treasure chests, you can also find two Bountiful chests in this zone. The first can be found to the south east of the central rotating platform located in the center of the map. The second can be found by a puzzle robot with a Magflow Link.