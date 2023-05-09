All Great Mine chests in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail has various treasures hidden throughout almost every level in the game, ranging from common, basic chests to Bountiful treasure. The Great Mines is one such area where players can find 11 total treasure chests along with a Wrap Trotter.

As the name may suggest, the Great Mine area is a massive, sprawling cavern, one of the largest areas in Honkai: Star Rail. I would recommend players begin to pursue the treasure chests only after they have completed the game’s main story in this area. Players will find many of the chests will not be accessible upon immediately entering the zone.

If you are trying to unlock all treasure chests in the Great Mine zone in Honkai: Star Rail, this is what you need to do.

Great Mine Treasure Chest Guide

There are 11 total treasure chests players can find in the Great Mine zone in Honkai: Star Rail. None of these chests will require players to solve puzzles, unlike those in other regions, however, there will be fairly strong enemies guarding a few.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The basic treasure chests are not too far out of the way from the area’s main path, though some are tucked away in corners. Use the map posted above as a reference to help you clear out this zone and find your loot.

Along with these basic treasure chests, there are also three additional chests that you can access by completing bonus objectives. As you explore the Great Mine, you may see large groups of miners near the center of the region. If you defeat these miners, you will be rewarded with another treasure chest.

Another bonus objective treasure chest can be unlocked by solving a puzzle. If you encounter a robot near the eastern portion of the cave, you can solve this robot’s simple puzzle to get the final chest in the area.