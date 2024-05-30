Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack an alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Helldivers 2

This Helldivers 2 pistol is an Automaton-wrecking machine—and players love it

The first Warbond contains a hidden gem.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:29 pm

The Steeled Veterans Warbond, which launched alongside Helldivers 2, contained few weapons worthy of the arsenal of Democracy. However, fans have recently been praising one Automaton-butchering pistol—the P-4 Senator. With high stopping power and one-shot potential against strong bots, the revolver turned out to be a hidden gem from the game’s first Warbond.

Recommended Videos

The Senator can be seen in action in a May 30 Reddit thread, where a player masterfully maneuvers around the robots and through thick snow to deal devastating (wink, wink) damage. With a single shot, the revolver easily takes down Berserkers and Devastators alike, as well as regular Automaton enemies. Though it can fire up to six times before having to reload, it is very effective, especially since its ammo is refilled quickly with a six-bullet speedloader.

Just got the Senator today, now I see why everyone loves it
byu/Impressive-Tackle602 inHelldivers

The player themselves also received praise in the comments for their flashy movements, cowboy gunslinging, and fantastic aim. Nevertheless, the Senator is the highlight of the ordeal since its stopping power enabled them to perform such fantastic moves in the first place.

The Senator was seen as nothing special on launch, especially when weapons like the Breaker were at their peak. There was no point in taking a slow six-shot revolver over anything else during the game’s infancy, though with so many balance patches (some good, some bad), even the Senator has become a viable option—and a brutal one at that.

Who knows which underdog or unnoticed weapons will take center stage next as Arrowhead struggles to make the game feel “balanced?” The definition of “balance” itself is quite loose in Helldivers 2, and players never seem to be fully satisfied with any change made to the game’s roster of weapons. The issue is so persistent that Arrowhead’s chief executive ended up stepping down and returning to development to drive fixes. Fans have offered tons of solutions, such as weapon upgrades, to resolve the issue of balance, but the devs hava yet to make a move.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Destroy Meridia
Players trying to fight alien hordes in Hellldivers 2.
Players trying to fight alien hordes in Hellldivers 2.
Players trying to fight alien hordes in Hellldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Destroy Meridia
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 30, 2024
Read Article Asmongold calls on LoL players to take page out of Helldivers 2’s book and boycott $450 Faker skin
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
League of Legends
League of Legends
Asmongold calls on LoL players to take page out of Helldivers 2’s book and boycott $450 Faker skin
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 30, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Destroy Meridia
Players trying to fight alien hordes in Hellldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Destroy Meridia
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 30, 2024
Read Article Asmongold calls on LoL players to take page out of Helldivers 2’s book and boycott $450 Faker skin
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
League of Legends
League of Legends
Asmongold calls on LoL players to take page out of Helldivers 2’s book and boycott $450 Faker skin
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 30, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 29, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.