This Helldivers 2 cosplay definitely spreads democracy everywhere it goes

Helldivers 2 is one of the most popular games of recent months, with millions of players worldwide gearing up to bring justice to colonized planets. Now, fans have taken things to another level by creating real-life armor from Helldivers 2.

Content creators from YouTube channel Galactic Armory recreated a basic armor set from Helldivers 2, which they call the Freedom Dispenser. The video was posted to YouTube on April 17. Like the game’s original counterpart, the cosplay consists of a black and yellow leather jacket and pants with plate armor protecting various parts of the body.

The armor covers the wearer’s legs, stomach, chest, shoulders, and forearms. It’s made mostly from black material with yellow stripes at the edges of each plate. The helmet matches the rest of the set, and is almost fully black, with two yellow stripes on the top.

The cosplay wouldn’t be complete without a black cape and Helldivers logo on the shoulders. And don’t forget—you can’t serve democracy without a weapon. The cosplay includes an assault rifle almost identical to the game’s AR-23 Liberator.

Galactic Armory truly elevated their game here by creating one of the most impressive armor cosplays in recent years. The team behind the Freedom Dispenser are no newcomers to cosplay, since they previously crafted outfits from Star Wars and Halo, among other franchises.

The video quickly made it to Reddit and was widely praised by fans. “If that doesn’t inspire Democracy, I don’t know what does,” one comment reads. “That is insanely good with attention to detail almost looks too good to be real,” another wrote.

Anyone who has spent at least a few hours in Helldivers 2 should understand where the applause is coming from. The cosplay is terrific, and almost looks like an exact replica of the armor made for a live-action adaptation. If a Hollywood studio ever decides to adapt the Helldivers franchise, it should hire these guys to work on the costumes.

