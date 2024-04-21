The Pelican-1 Brief: Helldivers 2 players discover a nifty way to weaponize the shuttle

Helldivers 2 can be as challenging as it is engaging, especially in late-game runs. A recent Reddit discussion offered made a post that contained one of the most important tips for all Helldivers.

The post, made on April 21, urges players of Helldivers 2 to call for extraction in rounds as soon as it is available. Once the timer hits zero, the shuttle with the callsign Pelican-1 will arrive and gun down any enemies in the extraction area to allow players to safely get out and end the mission.

However, there is a huge benefit to calling in the big bird early. It holds the Pelican-1 in place as it enters the “defensive holding pattern.” This will let you complete any remaining objectives and collect samples and other items in the area even after the main objective is completed. You can do this safely in the knowledge that the Pelican-1 will stay behind until the mission timer runs out or a player boards it.

You’ll need teamwork for this to work. Image via Arrowhead Studios

You can only do this if you leave the extraction zone as the Pelican-1 arrives, however, so it triggers guard mode while the rest of your team is away. Once players return to the extraction zone, the mission-ending process will resume. The Pelican-1 can only be called once the main objective is cleared.

“If called early, Pelican-1 comes down to enter guardmode, prowling around the extraction site, slaughtering everything in range of its guns,” reads the post, “and it will STAY THERE for however much time is left in the match. That means you can clear the whole map, collect samples, complete side objectives, or whatever you want. And when you’re all done, just walk safely into the extraction.”

However, it’s important to note that this tactic isn’t without its risks. Without proper communication, your teammates, especially new or unfamiliar players, might extract prematurely. Additionally, if your team takes too long to extract and enemies are present, the Pelican could sustain enough damage to become immobile, leaving you stranded.

In response to the post, several players left some additional important extraction tips in the comment section.

“When the mission timer runs to zero and the super destroyer leaves, pelican 1 enters emergency takeoff mode. You have 20 seconds to get in, period, whether you are at extraction or halfway out. Doesn’t matter if you called extraction before the timeout,” said a user.

“Just dont forget that the amount of patrols gets significantly increased when you finish the main mission,” another added.

The Pelican can be a useful tool when used properly, and players who heed the post’s advice should be able to clear out missions more efficiently.

