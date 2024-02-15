How to report or block players in Helldivers 2

The developers of Helldivers 2 recently came out and said they have no plans to put PvP in their game as a means to reduce the potential for toxicity. Still, it’s hard to completely avoid toxic players in any multiplayer game.

In a few recent games, I’ve had the misfortune of being gunned down by a traitorous Helldiver as soon we dropped to the surface, and I’m confident every player has had at least one experience with a player who keeps throwing their orbital strike beacons way too close.

Whether it’s on purpose or just because they’re bad, we can use less toxic players in any game, even in Helldivers 2. If you want to report or block players in Helldivers 2, here’s how.

How can I report or block players in Helldivers 2?

You can block and/or report players you have recently played with from the Recent Players section of the social tab.

On your ship, hit O to bring up the social tab, and go to Recent Players. Here, you’ll find the eight most recent players you were teamed up with, and a time stamp denoting either when you finished the mission or when they left the party.

No one’s been bad enough, yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By blocking players, they will disappear from your Recent Players tab and they won’t be able to join any party you’re hosting, or vice-versa. They should theoretically show up in the Blocked Players list, but their names may take some time to appear.

The report option currently only lets you report players who have typed in the in-game chat box, meaning you can’t report for teamkilling or toxic voice comms yet. A more robust feature for reporting could be added in the future, but for now, you can at least block and avoid teammates sabotaging the team.

With the hecticness of combat, especially at harder difficulties, some incidental friendly fire is expected, so save the block option for players who are obviously doing so on purpose.