Helldivers 2 is the much anticipated top-down squad shooting sequel to the 2015 game Helldivers, and it is finally releasing on Feb. 8. If you’re looking forward to playing the sequel, you might be wondering if it’s possible to preload it.

With this in mind, we’re looking at whether it’s possible to preload Helldivers 2 before it comes out.

Preloading Helldivers 2

Can you preload Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is coming to two platforms—the PlayStation 5 and the PC— but at the time of writing, it is only available to preload on the PlayStation 5. This is a little frustrating for PC users, as the PC file size is much larger than the PlayStation one.

The PC file is 100GB, while the PlayStation 5 file is a quarter of that size at 25GB. It would be helpful for players to have the chance to start downloading the PC version before the game comes out, but at the moment, this isn’t the case.

How to preload Helldivers 2 for the PlayStation 5

Helldivers 2 has been available to start preloading on the PlayStation 5 since Feb. 1. If you pre-order the game, all you need to do is find it on the PlayStation store and select the option to download. This should start downloading the game onto your console so that it’ll be ready to play when it releases.

What time does Helldivers 2 release?

Helldivers 2 has a worldwide simultaneous launch date of Feb. 8, but the times differ across continents, so let’s take a look at the exact times that you can jump into the game if you have preloaded it (or when you can start downloading if you are playing on the PC).

Helldivers 2 release times

Area Time Zone Release Time Australia AEDT 8pm Brazil BRT 6am China CST 5pm Europe CET 10am Europe EET 11am India IST 2.30pm Japan JST 6pm New Zealand NZDT 10pm United Kingdom GMT 9am United States AT 5am United States CT 3am United States EST 4am United States MT 2am United States PT 1am

That is everything you need to know about how to preload Helldivers 2 for the PlayStation 5 as well as what time you can start downloading it. Knowing when you can get started with the download will be useful if you are planning to play on the PC, due to the large file size and the lack of preloading possibilities. Start your download as soon as you can on the PC so you can start playing Helldivers 2 sooner rather than later on Feb. 8.