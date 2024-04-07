Like many games today, Helldivers 2 has an extensive achievement list called Trophies, each with unique and difficult tasks to complete. One such trophy is the “That Which Does Not Kill You” trophy, which requires you to cop a few life-threatening injuries—and survive.

Here’s how to complete the That Which Does Not Kill You trophy in Helldivers 2.

That Which Does Not Kill You trophy requirement in Helldivers 2

Both legs, both arms. Image via Arrowhead Studios

To unlock the That Which Does Not Kill You trophy in Helldivers 2, you must have all four of your limbs injured at once without using a Stim to heal. Once you use a Stim an injured limb will be “repaired,” so you’ll need to wait until both your arms and legs are injured.

This is a Silver trophy, making it one of the harder trophies to earn in Helldivers 2. You don’t need to survive in order to complete this trophy—you just need to live long enough for all four limbs to be injured. Ideally, you’ll want to have at least one leg to stand on if you’re trying to injure each limb individually, but some players have discovered an easier way to complete this objective.

A player posted a method to complete the trophy on the game’s subreddit. Simply equip the heavy armor which grants bonus base health, then drop in and “cook” (pull the pin and hold) a grenade in your hand. The grenade will explode, immediately injuring all four limbs but, thanks to your heavy armor, you’ll survive the blast and earn the trophy.

It took me a couple of attempts but I managed to get it to work, and it’s a little more consistent than having your teammates shoot each arm and leg a few times without killing you outright. Alternatively, drop in with a friend on a low-difficulty dive and have them shoot at each limb with a sidearm until each limb is injured. Remember: No Stims, so you might bleed out or die before all four limbs are injured, so try again until you’re walking wounded.

