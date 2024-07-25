Helldivers 2’s grief-kicking problem is getting booted in game’s biggest update yet

The Escalation of Freedom is Helldivers 2‘s biggest update yet, and in addition to introducing new content, it features quality-of-life changes to address the grief-kicking problem.

Recommended Videos

In a Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom blog post on July 24, developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced a system where if you get kicked, you spawn in a new session as a host with all the team’s loot from the previous session. You can pick up all the items before extraction and get out without losing any rewards.

You can’t tackle new outposts by yourself. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Grief kicking has been a problem for Helldivers since the game’s launch. Weeks after release, players were getting kicked from games without any good reason. Some undemocratic Helldivers think it’s fun to leave their teammates without loot by kicking them at the very end of the mission, but luckily, you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

“With these changes, all players have the opportunity to leave with all loot collected on a mission, with no one Helldiver losing out. We’re committed to making changes that will improve the player experience and encourage healthy, cooperative gameplay,” the blog post reads. The developer added that more quality-of-life changes, including fixes to the social menu, are coming to Helldivers 2 with the Escalation of Freedom update.

Escalation of Freedom update is packed with new additions and Arrowhead Game Studios promises a few surprises, too. From new enemies and missions to a new level of difficulty, Super Helldive, there are plenty of things to look forward to when the update drops on Aug. 6.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy