Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update release countdown – Exact start time and date

My fellow soldiers, the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom is homebound, meaning we need you back on the field as the Galactic War is getting an exciting expansion.

It’s time to get debriefed on the incoming Helldivers 2 update, and we guarantee you’re going to be interested in this one. Here’s everything you need to know about the Escalation of Freedom Helldivers 2 update.

Helldivers 2: Escalation of Freedom release time and date

These Terminid mounds are growing by the second. Screenshot via PlayStation (YouTube)

Escalation of Freedom is set to drop on Aug. 6. Based on previous Helldivers 2 updates, the estimated arrival time for Escalation of Freedom is 4am CT (5am ET/ 10am BST/ 7pm AEST). Due to the size of the update, there’s a chance the release time follows that of the previous Warbonds (6am CT). This update will add so much new content that it’s already being described by developer Arrowhead as the second arc of Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom countdown

While no new Warbond has been announced since Viper Commandos on June 6 due to Arrowhead’s promise for quality over quantity, the upcoming Escalation of Freedom update will introduce new content that demands your attention. You are required back on the battlefield in t-minus 14 days, at the time of writing this debrief.

You can find Command’s full briefing on YouTube, but be prepared; the factions you’ve grown so used to have come up with new ways of fighting back. Take notes, put your differences aside, and return to battle with the sole goal in mind: to rid the galaxy of those damn roaches and tinmen.

With new enemies, objectives, and hazards, alongside a new difficulty, the odds of your survival just got a whole lot lower. Thankfully for players, our Reinforce Pods exist. So are you up for the challenge?

