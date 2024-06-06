Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond release countdown: Exact start time and date

Time on Helldivers 2’s icy planets is over (for now) because your platoon is expected in the jungle on June 13 at 0600 hours. It’s time for the Viper Commandos to come out and play. Don’t worry—the jungle you’re invited to isn’t Malevelon Creek.

The Viper Commandos is the latest Helldivers 2 premium Warbond, with its typical 1,000 Super Credits pricetag. This Warbond offers two armor with a new passive ability (finally), two weapons, more utility, and cosmetics to help you survive and camouflage inside the jungle. While fewer weapons and armor are in store in this Warbond, the exclusive vehicle patterns (camo) may be a sign of what’s to come for Helldivers 2‘s customization.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Viper Commandos premium Warbond release date in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Viper Commandos Warbond release time and date

Customization? Yes, please. Image via PlayStation

Viper Commandos Warbond was announced on June 6. With a release date of June 13, Helldivers can briefly wait in anticipation for two new weapons, a Booster, a Throwing Knife, and a new armor passive that may alter Helldivers 2‘s current meta.

While the release time isn’t confirmed, you can expect the Viper Commandos Warbond to drop on June 13 at 6am CT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST, as this is the same release schedule for previous premium Helldivers 2 Warbonds.

With a focus on quality over quantity, Arrowhead is reducing the sheer volume of Helldivers 2 patches, alongside limiting its monthly premium Warbond releases. This slower cycle should introduce new ideas to Helldivers 2, as demonstrated with the Viper Commandos vehicle camos that will be available on June 13. While a longer wait time between Warbonds is expected with the shift in quality, you can expect more camo options included in future premium Warbonds, alongside unique armor, new passives, and weapons to experiment with.

