Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A Heldiver is silhouetted on a planetary flag in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players warned not to use fan-fave stratagem as devs rush to fix crash glitch

Patience is all we need.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 12:49 am

If you’re a Spear main and have been crashing out of Helldivers 2 after June 18’s update 1.000.402, well, it’s not you—it’s Arrowhead Games, and they’re working on it.

Recommended Videos

The 1.000.402 hotfix introduced several bugfixes to improve the popular shooter, but players were particularly happy about its focus on the fan-favorite FAF14-Spear stratagem. Before this patch, players were failing to lock on to certain targets with the Spear, which is a shame considering how capable the weapon is against those pesky bugs.

The FAF14-Spear in Helldivers 2
For your reference. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The long-prevailing issue with the Spear’s locking mechanism is now fixed, but there’s a downside that’s popped up too; it seems to have introduced a bigger problem in the process. According to several reports over the past couple of days, players on PC have been crashing out of their Helldivers 2 sessions whenever they equip, reload, or perform other actions with the FAF14-Spear. So if you have been unable to stay connected to your game while trying to use the Spear, you certainly aren’t alone.

Fortunately, the Helldivers 2 devs have already acknowledged it’s a bug and are currently working to mitigate it. “There are crashes affiliated with the Spear right now. We’re looking into it. Seems the Spear is cursed,” Twinbeard, Arrowhead’s Community Manager on Discord, confirmed in a reply to a player’s report on June 20. 

At the time of writing, you’ll still face crashes if you use the Spear in Helldivers 2, so we recommend not using the stratagem until Arrowhead addresses the issue. The devs are expected to update players once things have been resolved with the stratagem.

It’s a pretty big pain not being able to use one of the third-person shooter’s ’s very best weapons, we know, but crashing out of a mission is a bigger pain, no?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com
twitter