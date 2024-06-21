Helldivers 2 players warned not to use fan-fave stratagem as devs rush to fix crash glitch

If you’re a Spear main and have been crashing out of Helldivers 2 after June 18’s update 1.000.402, well, it’s not you—it’s Arrowhead Games, and they’re working on it.

The 1.000.402 hotfix introduced several bugfixes to improve the popular shooter, but players were particularly happy about its focus on the fan-favorite FAF14-Spear stratagem. Before this patch, players were failing to lock on to certain targets with the Spear, which is a shame considering how capable the weapon is against those pesky bugs.

Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The long-prevailing issue with the Spear’s locking mechanism is now fixed, but there’s a downside that’s popped up too; it seems to have introduced a bigger problem in the process. According to several reports over the past couple of days, players on PC have been crashing out of their Helldivers 2 sessions whenever they equip, reload, or perform other actions with the FAF14-Spear. So if you have been unable to stay connected to your game while trying to use the Spear, you certainly aren’t alone.

Fortunately, the Helldivers 2 devs have already acknowledged it’s a bug and are currently working to mitigate it. “There are crashes affiliated with the Spear right now. We’re looking into it. Seems the Spear is cursed,” Twinbeard, Arrowhead’s Community Manager on Discord, confirmed in a reply to a player’s report on June 20.

At the time of writing, you’ll still face crashes if you use the Spear in Helldivers 2, so we recommend not using the stratagem until Arrowhead addresses the issue. The devs are expected to update players once things have been resolved with the stratagem.

It’s a pretty big pain not being able to use one of the third-person shooter’s ’s very best weapons, we know, but crashing out of a mission is a bigger pain, no?

