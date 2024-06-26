Helldivers 2 patch notes today – All changes in June 25’s community update

Helldivers 2 has thus far distinguished itself as being a rare “game as a service” without egregious monetization, with a steady stream of updates bringing new enemies, customization, gamechanging mechanics and more.

The most recent Helldivers 2 update dropped just today, bringing with it a laundry list of changes and lore revelations. There are more reasons to grab your standard-issue Liberator rifle and jump to Super Earth’s defense with every passing update, but this June patch in particular introduces a couple of features that fans have been asking for since launch, marking it as one of the most welcome in recent history.

The Terminid threat has been defeated… kind of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 June 25 patch notes

Visible warp links and attack origins

Headlining Helldivers 2‘s June 25th community update is the introduction of visible warp links and attack origins. Essentially, planets displayed on the War Table in your Super Destroyer will now display warp links between them—the pathways Helldivers and enemy factions use to move from planet to planet. Using this new display, you can pinpoint where enemy attacks on Helldiver-held planets are coming from, meaning you can spend less time flailing in space and more time following Super Earth’s enemies back to their lairs.

Invite-only lobbies now here

The other big change included in this relatively small update is the long-awaited addition of invite-only lobbies. Finally, you can assemble your own squad of Super Earth’s hand-picked elite to charge into the Galactic War with you and eliminate the guesswork of having to join up with some random greenhorn just out of basic training. There’s never been a better time to round up your friends and get to slaying.

Mysterious new black hole replaces Meridia

While these are the two major additions of today’s patch, this update came with a healthy helping of lore like all those before it. There may not be a story mode in Helldivers 2, but there is an overarching metanarrative informed by player actions that influences the game’s Major Orders. As of this update, the Terminid threat has been reduced to manageable levels, albeit with a mysterious black hole replacing Meridia.

It’s likely this will serve as a catalyst for the introduction of whatever the next enemy faction will be, but for now, Helldivers are instructed to turn their attentions to the Automaton headquarters of Cyberstan. The deadly robots are supposedly undergoing a terraforming campaign, and it’s likely the next string of Major Orders will revolve around doing whatever it takes to stop this plot (and probably making things worse while you’re at it, as is the Helldiver way).

That’s all this update, but keep an eye out for new changes on the way for Helldivers 2, including a bonus cape based on the recent review-bombing debacle.

