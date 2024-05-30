Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Destroy Meridia

The next Major Order has arrived from Super Earth in Helldivers 2, and we’re taking the fight to Meridia, where a Terminid Super Colony has been discovered. Not only will we wipe out the Terminids from the map, but Super Earth wants us to destroy Meridia.

This operation is much more than driving by the Terminids. From the sounds of it, Super Earth is using the new experimental Dark Fluid to destroy Meridia, wiping it from the face of the galaxy. It’s a strong choice to make in Helldivers 2, destroying a location and removing it from existence, but if it’s to protect democracy, we might not have any other choice. The Terminids won’t see reason.

How to use Dark Fluid to destroy Meridia in Helldivers 2

Find your way to the Meridia planet and inject it with Dark Fluid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Major Order is available starting on May 30 and continues until June 3. We have to complete missions on Meridia that have to do with injecting Dark Fluid into the planet, which is a new mission you can complete by jumping into any available matches on Meridia in Helldivers 2. It might be a good time for players to bring their new Helldivers 2 mech with them despite the ammo capacity issues.

Similar to previous Major Orders, the more successful missions you complete on Meridia regarding the Dark Fluid, the greater the chances we have of earning the rewards. Higher difficulties reward more progress, but failure to complete a mission degrades the overall progress. It might be better to work on lower-level missions if you don’t have as many Helldivers 2 players in your squad or cannot call for assistance during a mission.

The final step for the Enduring Peace campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Major Order to destroy Meridia has to do with the ongoing campaign of Enduring Peace, and we’re in the final bit of it as we attempt to tackle the Super Colony. Hopefully, we can remove the Terminids from the planet and kick them from this side of the galaxy. However, Helldivers 2 rarely stays the same for long, and a new threat will likely emerge after we complete it.

When June 3 rolls out, we’ll see if we’ve injected Meridia with enough Dark Fluid to destroy it. If so, we’ll earn the reward of 55 Warbond Medals for anyone who participated in a mission, and we’ll see if Meridia will be wiped from the galaxy. If it is, we won’t see it in Helldivers 2 for some time, but never say never. The Automatons returned quickly after driving them from the galaxy, and the same could happen with Meridia, or it might return significantly differently from how we remember it.

