Helldivers 2 leak reveals new ‘one hell of a firecracker’ support weapon

Super Earth is constantly developing new weapons and Stratagems to aid Helldivers on the battlefield. But it seems someone leaked a few classified government documents, as we got an early look at a new stratagem in Helldivers 2.

A marketing material from PlayStation shared on Reddit on June 18 revealed a new Helldivers 2 Stratagem. The Airburst Rocket Launcher is a quad rocket launcher support weapon, seemingly inspired by the M202 FLASH rocket launcher.

Many quickly recognized the weapon as the MLS-4X Commando from the original game, and some even encountered cheaters using this weapon themselves. In screenshots shared on X on June 19, you can see players calling in and carrying the rocket launcher, called the Commando.

It’s unclear how this support weapon works or what it might be for. As many pointed out, we already have the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher and the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2, and the new toy should ideally keep both existing weapons relevant.

The weapon seems to be disposable, as there’s no backpack for reloading, and its description states it’s perfect for “knocking airborne foes into dirt.” This might mean the Commando is mostly needed to deal with flying units, like the Automaton Gunships.

The Commando is an iconic rocket launcher not only in games but also in movies. One of the most popular movies is Commando, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, where he used the same type of rocket launcher. Considering the latest Viper Commandos Warbond not only has “Commando” in the name but also features jungle-themed armor and weapons, it seems like the best time to send this weapon to the front lines.

