Helldivers 2: How to get and use the Mortar Sentry

The latest Personal Order in Helldivers 2 requires you to kill enemies with the Mortar Sentry, and oh boy, your fellow soldiers are in danger. Here’s how to get and use the Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2 without causing collateral damage.

How to get Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2

Deadly to everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The A/M-12 Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2 is the third Stratagem in the Robotics Workshop section. You can unlock it at level eight for 7,000 Requisition Slips. It fires powerful shells in an arc, making it effective at fighting enemies at long range in almost any environment.

Mortar Sentry has a deployment time of three seconds and a cooldown time of 180 seconds, matching other Stratagems from the same category, like the Gatling Sentry. You can improve these times and its performance in general by purchasing Ship Modules from the Engineering Bay and Robotics Shop categories.

How to use Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2

It has a mind of its own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To call in the Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2, use the following Stratagem code: ▼▲▶▶▼. After deploying, the Mortar will start firing shells at the nearby enemies. The most important thing for you and your team to do when using the Mortar Sentry is to stay away from the enemies as far as possible. You never know what the Mortar will shoot at, and if you stand too close to what happened to be Mortar’s target, you will die. Call out whenever you deploy the Mortar Sentry on the battlefield and keep yourself and your fellow Helldivers safe.

Because of the Mortar’s high casualty rate, I recommend you use it near an objective or an enemy outpost. The Sentry will target enemies in that area while you can kick back and relax. You can try bringing it to a short mission, like the Eradicate Automaton Forces, but don’t be surprised if you get kicked after wiping your entire squad multiple times.

