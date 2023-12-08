When does Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga release?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the upcoming sequel to 2017’s award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. With a new trailer premiering at The Game Awards 2023, players are eager to learn when the game is actually being released.

Comprised of breathtaking in-game footage, all captured on the Xbox Series X, and a mesmerizing soundtrack, the new trailer teases where the story of the franchise is headed. Senua, the main character, is heard in voiceover narration, promising to fight for the lost ones “until the very last beat fades away.”

According to the trailer’s description, the sequel sees Senua returning “in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland” after the events of Senua’s Sacrifice. “Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny,” it reads. “Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.”

With shots of beautiful scenery mixed with adrenaline-filled combat scenes, this new trailer has everything players are looking for.

What is the release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II does not have an exact release date yet—or, at least, not a public release date. But it does have a release window and one that means we are getting to know more details in the next few months.

In June 2023, at the Xbox Showcase, Ninja Theory unveiled a new trailer and set the official release window for 2024. The trailer was made up of in-game footage, which gives a taste of the level of quality that awaits players in this sequel.

The information presented at The Game Awards 2023 doubled down on the 2024 release window, though no more details were unveiled. So, unfortunately, that is still all we know so far.

While its predecessor was initially a console exclusive for PlayStation 4, things have changed for the second installment, which is a Microsoft exclusive—at least on launch. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Game Pass. Nothing has been announced as far as other platforms are concerned.

With only a few weeks to go before 2024 arrives, Ninja Theory will likely come with a more precise release window, such as a quarter or month, in the next few months. Either way, at least the next part of the Hellblade story is not that far away.