Got an Xbox Series X|S for Christmas? Here are the 5 games to play first

The Xbox Series X|S boasts an exceptional selection of games, but with such a massive catalog, what should you dive into first as a new player?

Alongside the cross-platform releases that top the charts, the Microsoft Store is full of gems that should be tried by every player, with the added bonus that many of these titles can also be played on a Windows PC—and we’ve picked out some must-play games.

The best part about this selection of games is every single one is available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you have a subscription or a free trial to the service, you won’t have to fork out to buy them individually.

If you’re new to the Xbox Series X|S scene, download these games first to begin your journey.

Starfield

Shoot for the stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After years of waiting, Starfield finally landed to the masses in 2023. Bethesda’s space RPG acts as a big feather in Microsoft’s cap as it finally got one over Sony on the exclusive front after years of being on the receiving end of pain.

Starfield offers near-endless hours of exploration, with a gripping story, an intriguing mechanic for New Game+, and over 1,000 planets to explore. Though it has, at times, split opinion, the sheer beauty of Bethesda’s creation cannot be overlooked.

Replayability is a big part of Starfield, much like it was with Skyrim and Fallout 4, and there’s no better game to showcase the power of the Xbox Series X|S.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Everything from Halo to Halo Reach. Image via Bungie.

What better way to enjoy Xbox than to go back to where it all began? Sure, you could play Halo Infinite and experience the modern arc of the Halo franchise, but The Master Chief Collection is superior in almost every way.

Not only do you have all the campaigns to play through, which can be played in couch co-op, there’s also multiplayer to dive into. While you may think old games won’t have enough players to fill a lobby, it’s certainly not the case here.

The best part about The Master Chief Collection is you can seamlessly switch between the enhanced graphics and the original, which allows you to see just how far Halo has come in the decades since Master Chief first made an appearance.

Forza Horizon 5

Eat my dust. Image via Turn 10 Studios.

Forza Motorsport may be the flashy new entry in the long-running Xbox racing series, but that style may not be to everyone’s liking. Forza Horizon 5, on the other hand, is much easier to pick up and play thanks to its open-world environment.

The Forza Horizon franchise has visited some beautiful locations over the years, but Mexico is undoubtedly the best of the lot, offering sprawling deserts to explore, dunes to jump, and twisting jungle rivers to splash through.

In true Horizon style, the showcase events highlight the best from the expertly crafted environment, and there’s plenty to do if racing isn’t your scene—including Stunt Jumps, Speed Traps, or simply enjoying the game’s photo mode.

Sea of Thieves

Swap Ho Ho Ho for Yo Ho Ho. Image via Rare

Next year will mark the sixth year of Sea of Thieves, but the sprawling pirate adventure is still going strong and is a great casual game to relax to, though there are still plenty of opportunities to battle it out with other pirates in your adventure.

If you’re new to Sea of Thieves, it has an easy-to-grasp formula that sees you at the helm of a pirate ship and completing tasks. While there are plenty of things to do, how you play is entirely up to you.

You can group with three other players to command a huge ship or go it solo with a smaller ship that is weaker to enemy attacks but quicker to maneuver, and most of the time, other players are too busy with their own exploration to cause you too much trouble.

Ori and The Will of the Wisps

A beautiful adventure. Image via Xbox

A sequel to the fantastic Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps showcases excellent platform-adventure gameplay with beautiful hand-painted artwork—and it’ll grip you from the very first second.

The game provides enemies to defeat, puzzles to complete, and item collection alongside an overarching story that will truly pull on your heartstrings. Exploration is key, with new abilities unlocked along the way that allow you to travel back and explore areas you couldn’t previously access.

If you want a break from frenetic, multiplayer action, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a title that must be experienced, even if you didn’t play the initial game—though the fact that Ori and the Blind Forest is also available on Game Pass gives you no excuse not to start there.