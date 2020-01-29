When does Hearthstone’s Lunar New Year event end?

It’s time to string up lanterns and celebrate the Chinese New Year with a bit of Hearthstone. The card game’s newest Lunar New Year-themed event launched on the live servers today, but the festivities won’t last forever.

While the event is live, players will be able to try out the newest Chinese New Year-themed Tavern Brawl, which is named Lunar Blessings. Before each match, players will choose between one of the eight different classes and will receive a premade deck based on their choice.

Each class has the choice between three different “blessings,” or passive buffs that range from reduced spell costs to heals at the start of every turn. There’s a total of 12 unique blessings, so players will have to play multiple matches with different classes to try them all. Based on the class and premade decks, players will need to carefully choose between the three blessings to benefit their strategy.

Additionally, there will be a host of new missions for players to complete. The Hearthstone developer has added eight new “special themed” quests to the game. Each quest will reward players with both gold and dust.

Hearthstone’s Lunar New Year-themed event wraps up on Feb. 12, giving fans just two weeks to unlock new rewards and try out the new Lunar Blessings Tavern Brawl before the festivities end.