Lunar Blessings is Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl this week

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a new event for Hearthstone fans. The event runs for two weeks and features a new themed Tavern Brawl named Lunar Blessing, which is now available on the live servers.

Before loading into a match, players will choose between one of the eight different classes and will receive a premade deck based on their choice. From there, they’ll be able to choose one of three “blessings,” or passive buffs. There are 12 blessings in total, but players will be limited in choice to three blessings based on which of the classes they choose.

Blessing of the Rat: Whenever the player summons a minion that costs three mana or less, the minion gains Reborn. Blessing of the Ox: Whenever the player summons a minion, it gains three health. Blessing of the Tiger: Whenever the player summons a minion it gains one attack. Blessing of the Rabbit: Whenever the player summons a minion that costs three mana or less, the minion gains Rush. Blessing of the Dragon: Whenever the player casts a spell, a random Dragon is added to their hand. Blessing of the Snake: Whenever the player summons a minion that costs three mana or less, the minion gains Stealth. Blessing of the Horse: The player’s spells cost one mana less. Blessing of the Sheep: At the start of the player’s turn, restores three health to a damaged friendly character. Blessing of the Monkey: At the end of the player’s turn, one of their minions is randomly transformed into another minion that costs one mana more. Blessing of the Rooster: Whenever the player uses their Hero Power, two damage is dealt to a random enemy. Blessing of the Dog: Whenever the player summons a minion, the minion gains a Deathrattle the summons a 1/1 Mastiff. Blessing of the Pig: Whenever the player summons a minion, a coin is added to the player’s hand.

While the event is live, players will be able to complete eight new “special themed” quests, which will reward players with both gold and dust.

Hearthstone fans will have two weeks to unlock new rewards and try out the new Lunar Blessings Tavern Brawl before the festivities end on Feb. 12.