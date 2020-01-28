Blizzard releases new Dragon Masters Bundle to crowdfund for Hearthstone’s 2020 Masters Tour prize pool

The 2020 Hearthstone’s Masters Tour is kicking off later this week with the first event of the year and fans of the game can now contribute to the total prize pool for all six events by purchasing the newest Dragon Masters Bundle.

The Dragon Masters Bundle sells for $19.99 and includes 25 Year of the Dragon card packs and a random Descent of Dragons Legendary card. Year of the Dragon packs include the Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, and Descent of Dragons sets. Half of the revenue earned from the bundle’s sales—up to a maximum of $1.5 million—will go toward the total prize pool for the Hearthstone Masters Tour’s six tournaments throughout the year.

Hearthstone Esports on Twitter Masters Tour crowdfunding is here: 50% of all proceeds boost the prize pool for the 2020 Masters Tour up to $1.5 million across all 6 events! https://t.co/HCH3YOvBQ3

The bundle will be available through Feb. 11, giving fans just two weeks to purchase card packs in support of the card game’s esports scene.

The Masters Tour will return for the 2020 season with the first event of the year taking place in Arlington, Texas later this week. Boasting a $250,000 base prize pool, the three-day event kicks off on Jan. 31 and will run through Feb. 2. Participants qualified for the event in October and will face off in Swiss pairings for the first day of the event to move on to day two.

Fans can catch the action live on Hearthstone’s YouTube channel when the Masters Tour Arlington begins later this week.