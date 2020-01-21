What date and time does Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening first chapter release?

Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening is the final solo adventure added with the Descent of Dragons expansion and it will feature 24 bosses across four chapters, a challenging Heroic mode, and 35 new collectible cards.

Like previous adventures, each of the four chapters will roll out weekly, with the first beginning on Jan. 21, and the last on Feb. 11. Once the event launches, players will also be able to play through the League of Explorers and League of E.V.I.L versions of the first chapter, with the second of the two available for free for all players.

Each story in the adventure contains four chapters, with each one taking on three unique encounters for each League, adding for a total of 24 battles. In each fight, players will take control of one of the heroes or villains featured throughout the year, and they’ll be given a deck built specifically for that encounter.

Individual chapters for Galakrond’s Awakening, as well as the Explorers and E.V.I.L iteration of the adventure will cost $6.99 or 700 gold each. The full adventure, however, will cost $19.99 and include every single chapter and all of the 35 cards.

“The Year of the Dragon has been a dynamic and exciting one for Hearthstone, with a series of meta-shifting expansions, an ambitious year-long story, and a rapid cadence of new features and updates that have fundamentally evolved the game,” Blizzard president J. Allen Brack said. “Galakrond’s Awakening will bring the story we’ve been telling in the game all year to an epic and fitting conclusion, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The specific release times for each of the chapters have yet to be unveiled, but players can expect it to happen in the first hours of the afternoon in the US, as usual. This article will be updated when they’re available.