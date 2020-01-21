Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening solo adventure is now live

Good and evil are preparing for a brawl of epic proportions that will either save the world or plunge it into complete and utter destruction. It all hinges on one name: Galakrond. He’s finally awake and he means serious business.

Hearthstone’s latest solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening, is now live. The four-chapter dragon free-for-all is available for $19.99 and includes all chapters and cards. If you don’t want to spend that much all at once, though, the individual chapters are available for $6.99 or 700 gold each with the League of Explorers and League of E.V.I.L versions included.

The adventure also marks the return of collectible cards and includes a total of 35 unlockable cards throughout the course of the four chapters. The cards will be available to collect from completing encounters, taking out opponents, and working your way through the adventure step by step. As an added bonus for buying the first chapter, you’ll also get three additional cards.

What makes Galakrond’s Awakening so exciting is its alternative storylines. You can choose to take on both sides of the story. You can retake Dalaran and save the world or partner with Rafaam and watch it burn. It’s entirely up to you.

The first chapter is available to play right now. The second chapter will be released a week later on Jan. 28, followed by the third on Feb. 4, and the fourth and final chapter on Feb. 11.