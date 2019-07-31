Vulpera Scoundrel and Body Wrapper revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Those who like a little bit of RNG in their lives will love two of the newest cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion: Body Wrapper and Vulpera Scoundrel

Body Wrapper is a four-cost 4/4 minion with a Battlecry that Discovers a friendly minion that died during the match. The chosen card is then shuffled into the user’s deck. If less than three friendly minions have died over the course of the game, then the user will see only one or two options from the Discover effect instead of three.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vulpera Scoundrel is a little more complex. The card is a three-cost 2/3 minion with a Battlecry that discovers a spell or a “pick a mystery choice” option, which adds a random spell to the user’s hand if they’re unhappy with the other choices.

Both Body Wrapper and Vulpera Scoundrel will work well with a third epic minion revealed from today’s final Saviors of Uldum reveal: Dwarven Archeologist, a Neutral two-cost 2/3 minion that reduces cards that have been discovered by one mana.

Related: Dune Sculptor Mage minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6, but fans of the game can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from Hearthstone’s online store.