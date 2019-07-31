Dune Sculptor Mage minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Today we got to see a ton of the new cards from Saviors of Uldum in action.

One of the most surprisingly powerful cards revealed today was Dune Sculptor.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dune Sculptor is a three-cost 3/3 Mage minion with an effect. After you cast a spell, Dune Sculptor adds a random Mage minion to your hand. Mage is a class that has always had a variety of cards that at random spells to your hand, but random minions is another story.

Part of what makes Dune Sculptor so good is the fact that his effect is centered specifically around Mage minions. The Mage class has some of the most powerful minions in Hearthstone. Dune Sculptor is able to produce cards like Jan’alai the Dragonhawk, Kalecgos, and Khadgar. All of these cards are core cards to certain decks that still perform well on their own. Expect to see Dune Sculptor in a ton of Mage decks going forward.

Check out all the new toys coming with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.