Each Wednesday, Hearthstone has a Tavern Brawl that players can play to earn a free classic pack if they win. This week, an old Tavern Brawl called Captain Blackheart’s Treasure is returning to the popular card game.

Captain Blackheart’s Treasure made its debut in November 2015 and was last seen in October 2019. Cards from the past can be chosen in this Brawl since the format is Wild.

This week, players choose from one of 10 classes and have their decks filled with vanilla 2/3 Pirate minions. Instead of drawing each turn, players discover a card to add to their hand. This means that players can either plan their strategies many turns in advance or pick up immediate plays to answer potential problems. Since an underlying aspect of this Brawl is random, figuring out powerful classes, cards, and synergies will be the key to getting consistent victories.

Some powerful classes to consider are Demon Hunter, Druid, and Rogue. Demon Hunter has powerful individual cards that you’ll be able to play early on average. You can always save any potential high-value cards for later since on average you can control any early-game threats with your Hero Power alongside any minions or weapons you pick up.

Druid is also a valuable option because discovering ramp early lets you tailor your future discover choices to be more heavy-ended threats. Rogue is another strong class because, in similar fashion to Demon Hunter, the nature of its Hero Power allows you to leverage your life total with two charges of the dagger to win the board early. In addition, Rogue can discover multiple combo cards, allowing you to save up for a powerful combo turn if you’re given the chance to do so.

Due to how decks are built in this Tavern Brawl, drawing a card can always be considered “draw a vanilla 2/3 Pirate minion.” Thus, drawing should be considered less frequently when looking at your discover options. Additionally, Warlock isn’t the most optimal class since spending two mana to only draw vanilla 2/3 Pirate minions isn’t the best usage of tempo or value.

Much like last week’s Tavern Brawl, the newest Demon Hunter class has been enabled for players. While Demon Hunter didn’t appear in a majority of Tavern Brawls for the Ashes of Outland release, it looks like the development team has the new class set up to be a proper inclusion for all future casual Brawls like these.

Players have until next Wednesday, June 17 to earn a victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl shows up.