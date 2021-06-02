The best Paladin decks in Hearthstone

The Paladin class in Hearthstone usually finds various Aggro archetypes to maintain a presence in the meta. While over the years, some Control or Midrange archetypes managed to pop up, the constant new releases to support new tribes had negatively impacted the class. With too many tribal cards to choose from, which constantly rotate in and out of the Standard format, it’s quite difficult to maintain a competitive tribal deck.

The class is currently the most popular one in Standard due to three viable archetypes, which all perform well against most meta decks. Secret, Libram Secret, and Aggro Paladins are currently swarming the ladder due to their power levels after the latest expansion. The Wild and Classic format also has Paladin highly ranked with Aggro decks, since they swarm the board with cheap creatures before the opponent can answer.

With three ranked modes currently available, we made a list of decks you can play to climb easier in whatever mode you prefer. Below each deck, you’ll find a code you can copy to paste the list directly into your Hearthstone collection.

Here are the best Hearthstone Paladin decks currently.

Standard

Secret Paladin

Secret Paladin uses draw cards alongside Secrets to create a powerful board and give no chance for the opponent to answer. They’ll have to go through various scenarios based on which Secret you might have and might go for subotipmal plays to test for them. The deck is strong and puts enemies in a difficult spot. Even the most experienced players have an issue dealing with this deck, since even if you know which Secret it might be, you have to play around it, which sometimes is quite hard.

The plan is to mulligan for the First Day of School, Sword of the Fallen, and Knight of Anointment. These three cards are your early-game plays. They allow you to start to build a powerful board and run with the game.

Code:

AAECAZ8FCJboA/zoA9vuA+fwA6iKBLCKBOqfBMigBAvKwQOezQOO1AOD3gOF3gOR5APM6wPO6wPP6wPj6wPrnwQA

Secret Libram Paladin

This Libram Secret deck is an extension of the Secret Paladin, except it trades away some early-game minions for Librams, which are powerful spells with game-changing effects. On top of using these spells, the deck adds some Libram-enhancing creatures that boost the power level to record highs. The deck is better suited to deal with Control-oriented decks, which might run over the Secret Paladin. It’s much more balanced and isn’t as early-game oriented as the previous one.

The plan is to mulligan for the First Day of School, Sword of the Fallen, and Aldor Attendant. The last one is crucial in playing early on to reduce the mana costs of all Librams going forward.

Code:

AAECAZ8FBITBA4PeA/zoA6iKBA3KuAP9uAPquQPruQPsuQPKwQOezQOfzQPM6wPO6wPP6wPb7gPIoAQA

Aggro Paladin

If you don’t want to bother with Secrets or Librams, then Aggro Paladin is for you. It’s a more simple deck to play, requiring no second-thoughts when playing one of those powerful spells. You have to play your minions on curve and rush your opponent’s face. Sometimes you might need to trade on the board to control the general state of the game, but most of the time you’ll be chipping your opponent’s health bar.

The plan is to mulligan for the First Day of School, Righteous Protector, and Knight of Anointment. These three cards are strong zero or one-mana plays during your first couple of turns. A powerful minion generated by the first card can be easily protected for a couple of turns by Righteous Protector.

Code:

AAECAZ8FAvy4A/zoAw77uAPKwQOezQO/0QPK0QPg0QOO1AOL1QOF3gOR5APM6wPj6wPrnwTJoAQA

Wild

Aggro Paladin

Unlike its Standard counterpart, Aggro Paladin in Wild runs some Secrets to make it more powerful. Oh my Yogg! in particular is a strong card that disrupts your opponent’s game plan and allows you to build a wide and powerful board. Chipping your opponent’s health bar from the first turn is your key to victory.

The plan is to mulligan for the Call to Arms, Righteous Protector, and Sword of the Fallen. While the four-mana Call to Arms might seem like a bad idea to keep in hand, it’s very impactful once it comes down swinging on the fourth turn, so sacrificing an early-game draw for it is a good trade-off.

Code:

AAEBAZ8FBKcF3QqOmgPj6wMNjAGIDuoPnRX40gLZ/gLKwQOD3gOR5AP36APO6wOanwTJoAQA

Classic

Aggro Paladin

Aggro Paladin in the Classic format uses various creatures with buffs or Charge alongside Divine Favor, a card that allows you to easily refill your hand after you’ve emptied it. The deck is easy to play since it has a lot of low-mana cards and you won’t have to think twice before playing something like other decks. The deck used to be disdained due to Divine Favor, which promotes unhealthy gameplay, where you can easily throw your minions into the fray one after another, and then just draw the rest of your deck easily to match your opponent’s number of cards in hand.

Mulligan for Argent Squire, Leper Gnome, and Worgen Infiltrator early on. These one-mana cards will allow you to have a decent board early on and slowly chip your opponent’s health starting from the second turn.

Code:

AAEDAZ8FBLOWBIKhBNyhBOChBA2HlgSOlgSPlgSQlgShlgSulgSBoQSyoQS0oQS9oQSsogS3ogSpowQA

Midrange Paladin

A more balanced deck, Midrange Paladin requires you to closely consider every card usage. It doesn’t have a clear win condition and relies on slowly building a board advantage without falling too far behind on health. Trade efficiently on board and keep your Wild Pyromancer and Equality combos for wide boards. Avoid wasting them for one or two minions. If you feel the need to take down a certain powerful minion, there’s plenty of other ways to take them down such as Equality into Elven Archer, or Humility into Stampeding Kodo. Just remember there are a lot of late-game threats you might need an answer for, so think twice before you use these devastating combos to destroy any minion.

Mulligan for Knife Juggler, Acolyte of Pain, and Harvest Golem. These early-game cards should help you maintain a strong board presence, while you draw the rest of your deck.

Code:

AAEDAZ8FComWBIqWBI+WBLOWBO6WBLGhBNOhBK6iBLaiBNKjBAqOlgSQlgSvlgS+oQSTogS1ogTUogSpowTDowTEowQA