Latest Hearthstone Legendary from March of the Lich King can literally send all other minions to the future

The future of Hearthstone seems bright, especially if you’re a fan of the bronze dragonflight.

One of the latest minions introduced for Hearthstone is the bronze Dragon, Anacrhonos, arriving in the upcoming March of the Lich King expansion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anachronos has arguably the most unique ability we’ve seen in Hearthstone. Anachronos is a seven-cost 8/8 Dragon-type Paladin minion with a Battlecry that sends all other minions two turns into the future. This is the first time an ability like this has made its way into Hearthstone and there is no better way to usher it in than through the bronze dragonflight.

Hearthstone fans who also dabble in its parent game, World of Warcraft, will likely be familiar with the bronze dragonflight via the likes of Nozdormu. If you’ve watched any of the upcoming teasers for the WoW Dragonflight expansion, you’ve seen Nozdormu lead the young Dracthyr Evoker through time, discovering their past origins.

Anachronos is the son of Nozdormu and is likewise the heir to the seat of leadership amongst the bronze dragonflight. The bronze dragons openly bend time to their will, so Anachronos’ Hearthstone ability is more than appropriate.

Although March of the Lich King is themed heavily around the Wrath of the Lich King expansion via the inclusion of the Death Knight class, it looks like the Hearthstone team is sprinkling in some Dragonflight-themed tidbits along the way. This makes for a nice feeling of cohesion, particularly if you’re someone who plays both WoW and Hearthstone.

You can check out Anachronos and all of the new cards coming with March of the Lich King when it goes live on Dec. 6.