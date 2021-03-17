Tame Beast ranked spell revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion continued today by introducing the fourth rank cycle spell.

The newest spell to be revealed is Tame Beast (Rank 1), a rare Hunter spell that costs two mana and summons a 2/2 Crab with Rush. If you have five mana, the spell becomes Rank Two, which summons a 4/4 Crab instead. Upon reaching 10 mana, the spell hits its maximum rank, summoning a giant 6/6 Crab. Every Crab summoned by Tame Beast is a Beast, allowing for potential synergies.

Compared to other rank-up spells, Tame Beast is similar to Warlock’s Imp Swarm, which summons a minion to your side of your board. It can also be compared to the recently revealed Shaman and Priest rank spells because the Rush keyword allows you to interact with the enemy board the moment you play it.

While Tame Beast becomes more efficient the later the game goes on, a 4/4 or 6/6 Crab has less of a chance to be relevant once the match reaches the five or 10-mana breakpoint, respectively. Despite this, Tame Beast has powerful combo potential with spell-based cards like the recently teased Hunter Legendary, giving you two sizable threats depending on when they’re played.

Forged in the Barrens will be released at the end of the month on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.