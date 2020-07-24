Sphere of Sapience revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s first collectible neutral Legendary weapon is one that lets you peer into the future.

A new card from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion was unveiled in an email teaser today.

Sphere of Sapience is a Legendary neutral weapon, the first of its kind. It costs one mana, has zero Attack, four Durability, and the chance to look at the top card of your deck at the start of your turn. If you choose to send it to the bottom of your deck, Sphere of Sapience loses one Durability.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary weapon allows your future draws to be more consistent in a way that’s almost comparable to Demon Hunter’s Sightless Watcher. If you like the card you’re about to draw, then you can keep it and pretend nothing happened. But if you dislike the card you’re about to draw, you can send it to the bottom of the deck and never see it again for a chance at something better.

The fact that this can be done four times before breaking gives you a fairly powerful level of draw-fixing. And due to the one mana nature of this card, hard mulliganing for it will be ideal to make it successful since drawing it earlier will be much more efficient than drawing it later.

Sphere of Sapience continues the trend of Scholomance Academy’s cards that give players more chances to filter the quality of their card draw, similar to the recently-revealed Lorekeeper Polkelt.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.