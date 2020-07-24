Lorekeeper Polkelt is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The card reveals keep getting sweeter for Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion.

Earlier today, a new Legendary Demon Hunter minion was revealed, Star Student Stelina. And less then a few hours later, she’s joined by a new neutral Legendary minion, Lorekeeper Polkelt.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Lorekeeper Polkelt is a four-cost 4/5 minion with a Battlecry. Polkelt’s Battlecry reorders your deck from the highest cost card to the lowest cost card. It goes without saying that his Battlecry is one of the most unique in the game.

One interesting thing about Polkelt is his mana cost. Though some decks that run Polkelt will likely want to play him as soon as possible, if you have too many high-cost spells and play him early, you could set yourself up for a series of dead draws. On the other hand, using Polkelt’s Battlecry effectively could make for an extremely powerful swing play in the mid to late game.

If Polkelt is able to find a place in the meta, it’ll likely be with decks that rely on big value spells and card draw. Depending on how the meta evolves with Scholomance Academy, Polkelt may find a home in the Highlander archetype. There’s also the exciting possibility that Polkelt helps birth a new archetype that the game has never seen before.

You can check out Scholomance Academy and test Lorekeeper Polkelt for yourself when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6