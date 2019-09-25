Rise of the Zombeasts is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Halloween may still be a month away, but Hearthstone is letting fans get in the spooky spirit early with its new weekly Tavern Brawl: Rise of the Zombeasts.

“It’s a monstrous mirror match,” the Tavern Brawl’s description reads. “Take control of a deck teeming with random Zombeasts and spells while using a discounted hero power to craft your undead army.”

Fans will play in the Tavern Brawl as Deathstalker Rexxar, who’s hero ability can craft a custom Zombeast. Players create Zombeasts by choosing two minions from six random beast options. The Zombeast will have both the effects and the combined mana costs from whichever beasts the user picks. Deathstalker Rexxar’s hero ability is free of cost, however, so players will be able to create a new minion each turn even if they’ve already spent all their mana.

This is the second time Rise of the Zombeasts has appeared as a Tavern Brawl. The mode first made its debut in June 2018. This time, however, Blizzard has dropped players’ health to 20 in response to fan feedback following the Brawl’s debut. This change, in addition to the fact that each player starts the game with two mana each, helps matches go much quicker.

Players will have a full week to try out the Rise of the Zombeasts Tavern Brawl until a new mode replaces it on Oct. 2.