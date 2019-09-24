Chapter 3 of Hearthstone’s Tombs of Terror solo adventure is now live

You can check out chapter three of Hearthstone’s latest solo adventure, Tombs of Terror, right now.

Players have made their way through the Lost City and braved the scorching dunes of Uldum. Now it’s time to bring the action to Khartut’s Tomb. World of Warcraft players will recognize Khartut’s Tomb from a questline in Uldum that involves the esteemed adventurer, Harrison Jones. In WoW, players assist Harrison Jones at Khartut’s Tomb by defeating some Pygmies that previously overtook their caravan.

In Hearthstone’s version of the tomb, you can expect to face way more than Pygmies. To complete this chapter, players will need to defeat Xatma, Plague Lord of Death. Like all Plague Lords, Xatma will have a persistent health pool that carries over after a run. Xatma will also have a variety of Hero Powers that he cycles through during various points of the battle.

In addition, Xatma will bring a new twist to the run that aims to shape the way you play. Each player will start the game with an Eternal Tomb on the board. As friendly minions die, the tomb will gradually unlock to unleash a powerful Deathrattle minion. After a minion is released, the tomb will close while another waits to emerge.

But players won’t have to face this new threat alone. Chapter three also introduces the new playable Hero, Elise Starseeker. Just like Reno and Finley, Elise will act as a dual-class Hero. Elise will be able to use cards and abilities suited for the Priest and Druid classes. You can expect Elise to bring her own unique set of unlockable treasures, decks, and Hero Powers.

You can purchase Tombs of Terror chapter three for $6.99 or 700 gold.