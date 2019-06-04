Hearthstone’s Rise of the Mech update is live and introduces the new free Legendary minion, SN1P-SN4P

The wait for Hearthstone’s new Rise of the Mech update is finally over.

Patch 14.4 brings a number of exciting features and changes to Hearthstone, including the introduction of a brand-new card.

SN1P-SN4P is a Legendary Mech minion that costs three mana. SN1P-SN4P is a 2/3 with Magnetic, Echo, and a Deathrattle. SN1P-SN4P’s Deathrattle causes it to summon two 1/1 Microbots. In order to gain your own Golden version of SN1P-SN4P, you’ll need to log in to Hearthstone anytime between June 3 and July 1.

SN1P-SN4P will be considered part of the Boomsday Project expansion and will rotate out with that set. Although it’s considered a part of that set, SN1P-SN4P won’t drop from Boomsday Project packs. If you miss the event, you can craft a normal version of SN1P-SN4P using arcane dust.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

SN1P-SN4P isn’t the only thing that’s new to the Boomsday Project set with this patch, though. A number of cards from the Boomsday Project expansion are being buffed in an attempt to reinvigorate the meta. The team decided to take two Boomsday cards from each class and give them a slight power boost. The team believes the cards that have been buffed will lead to fun and interesting experiences and that the aim of these changes is to make players think differently about how they’re building decks. You can see a full list of cards that were buffed with Rise of the Mech here.

The patch also includes a number of quality of life changes that players should be pleased to learn about. Players who are disconnected due to an unstable connection, switching apps, or by locking their mobile device will no longer be directed back to the login/launch screen when attempting to reconnect. The game should now seamlessly reconnect in the background from any screen, instead of only during gameplay. This is great news for mobile players and should make disconnects a tad less frustrating.

Players will now also be able to access certain parts of Hearthstone after their device has lost connection to the internet. Players will be able to create, edit, delete, and rename decks, as well as set favorite Heroes or cardbacks and open a pack of cards that was in the process of being opened when your connection was lost. Changes made to your collection while offline will be saved on your device until the next time you regain network access.

You can log on to Hearthstone and earn your free SN1P-SN4P right now.