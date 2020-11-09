Ringling’s Rifle is the latest card revealed from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The newest card that’s been introduced for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion adds onto the Secret Hunter archetype with a new Hunter Legendary.

Blizzard has revealed Ringling’s Rifle, a Legendary Hunter weapon with 2/2 combat stats. It costs four mana and has an effect that lets you Discover a random Hunter Secret and cast it after you make your selection.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

When you bundle the effect of Ringling’s Rifle with its stats, it already pays for itself after you make both weapon swings. But its main power comes from its ability to synergize with your Secrets. From Madness at the Darkmoon Faire alone, there’s the recently revealed Petting Zoo, which gives you a stronger board based on how many Secrets you have. In standard, there’s also Hyena Alpha, which will give you an extra 4/4 in stats if you can summon them with a Secret on board.

Compared to Rogue and Warrior, Hunter doesn’t have that many ways to augment their weapon with more power or durability. Unless you plan on running Captain Greenskin, two Secrets is the most you can expect out of Ringling’s Rifle.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.