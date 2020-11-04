Don’t Feed the Animals and Petting Zoo revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

New Hearthstone cards continue to be unveiled today with the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion drawing closer.

The latest reveals feature a fresh pair of Hunter spells, including one that makes use of the new Corrupt mechanic.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Don’t Feed the Animals is an Epic Hunter spell with Corrupt that costs two mana. The spell gives all Beasts in your hand +1/+1. But if you trigger its Corrupt mechanic, they get +2/+2 instead.

To trigger the Corrupt keyword on a card, you need to play a higher cost card while the card with Corrupt is still in your hand. Since Don’t Feed the Animals is only a two-cost spell, finding something that costs more to usher out before you play it shouldn’t be an issue.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Don’t Feed the Animals was revealed alongside another Hunter spell called Petting Zoo. This spell costs three mana and allows you to summon a 3/3 Strider. Petting Zoo will repeat the aforementioned effect for each Secret you control. Petting Zoo looks like it’ll have no issue finding a home in a deck like Secret Hunter.

Throughout the Scholomance Academy expansion and meta, Hunter has had some of the most powerful decks in the game. Face and Highlander Hunter are both plausible archetypes for the class right now, but it looks like Hunter players could have even more options moving into the new expansion.

You can take all the new cards for a spin when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.