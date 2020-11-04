Renowned Performer joins Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Token Demon Hunter could be coming to Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

The latest card to hit Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, is here.

Renowned Performer is a four-cost Demon Hunter minion with three attack, three health, Rush, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it summons two 1/1 “Assistants” with Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similar to Expendable Performers, the previous Demon Hunter card to be revealed, Renowned Performer caters towards Token-orientated decks.

It’s not the most exciting card to join the expansion, but it is a decent addition to the Demon Hunter class. It can be used to simultaneously slow down early-game aggression while applying pressure to the face.

If Renowned Performer wants to see playtime in the next expansion though, Blizzard will almost certainly have to release more Token Demon Hunter cards. In the game’s current state, the deck isn’t a viable option.

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion goes live on Nov. 17. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.