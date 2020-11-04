Expendable Performers revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It’s Hearthstone card reveal season and the cards are flowing.

The latest card to join Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, is Expendable Performers—a seven-cost Demon Hunter spell that summons seven 1/1 Illidari with Rush.

The card reads, “If they all die this turn, summon seven more.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Expendable Performers looks to be a situational card, used in conjunction with decks like Token Demon Hunter. It will likely require a specific hand of cards to find full real value.

If Expendable Performers is played in a deck with the appropriate win condition, though, it has the chance to gain 14/14 of stats for just seven mana. With an empty board, it could definitely be a worthwhile pickup.

It remains to be seen how the card will fare in the metagame but with new cards coming out every day, it most certainly has potential.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire hits the live servers on Nov. 17. Stay tuned for more card reveals leading up to the expansion.