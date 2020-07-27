New Legendary, Soulciologist Malicia, and 5 more Warlock cards revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

Warlock players are in for a treat. Blizzard just revealed a plethora of new Hearthstone cards for the Warlock class today, as well as a few dual-class cards that work for Warlock and Demon Hunter.

Of the cards just revealed on the PlayHearthstone YouTube channel, the most interesting is undoubtedly Soulciologist Malicia. This card is a seven-cost 5/5 dual-class Legendary minion with a Battlecry. Malcia’s Battlecry summons a 3/3 Soul with Rush for each Soul Fragment in your deck.

Soul Fragments are created by cards and placed into your deck. Other cards then call upon the Soul Fragments in your deck as a kind of extra resource. In Malicia’s case, she turns those Soul Fragments into Rush minions. Other cards, like Shadowlight Scholar (pictured below), allow you to destroy a Soul Fragment to deal damage.

Soul Fragments look like they’ll add a ton of exciting new options to the Warlock and Demon Hunter classes. Another option is the new Epic Void Drinker minion. Void Drinker is a 4/5 Taunt minion with a Battlecry that destroys a Soul Fragment in your deck to gain +3/+3. This basically means as long as you have a Soul Fragment available, Void Drinker is a five mana 7/8 Taunt minion.

If you aren’t a Warlock or Demon Hunter main, you’re probably understandably jealous after peeping these new toys. But Scholomance Academy could bring something fun and exciting like Soul Fragments to every class when it’s released next month.

Here are the latest Warlock cards revealed today from Scholomance Academy:

Soulciologist Malicia

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

School Spirits

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Soul Shear

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadowlight Scholar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Void Drinker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Spirit Jailer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Scholomance Academy expansion is scheduled to launch on Aug. 6.