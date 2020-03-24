New Demon Hunter card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Another Hearthstone card has been revealed for the next expansion, Ashes of Outland.

The card’s translated name may be Priestess of Fury, but since the card was translated from Chinese, the official name is unconfirmed. Another possible name is Shivarra.

Nonetheless, the card will deal six damage randomly across all enemies at the end of a turn. It costs seven mana and seven health, which should make this card fairly strong.

Shivarra is just the latest card to join the Ashes of Outland expansion. The expansion will drop in the game in April, introducing a new class with it. This is the first time since Hearthstone released that a new class will be added into the game.

Ashes of Outland will drop April 7.