Every card coming with Hearthstone’s new expansion, Ashes of Outland

Blizzard recently revealed a ton of details concerning the newest Hearthstone expansion, Ashes of Outland. The expansion is set to drop later this year and will introduce the game’s first new class since its inception. Players will be able to dive into Ashes of Outland as Illidan Stormrage, the Demon Hunter.
As a result, many of the cards revealed for the expansion so far belong to an entirely new class. Some Demon Hunter cards showcase a new keyword called Outcast. Cards with Outcast gain a bonus if they’re played as the leftmost or rightmost card in your hand.
Check back here for an updated list of cards coming with Ashes of Outland. Cards will continue to be revealed until the expansion goes live on April 7.