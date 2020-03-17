Every card coming with Hearthstone’s new expansion, Ashes of Outland

Blizzard recently revealed a ton of details concerning the newest Hearthstone expansion, Ashes of Outland. The expansion is set to drop later this year and will introduce the game’s first new class since its inception. Players will be able to dive into Ashes of Outland as Illidan Stormrage, the Demon Hunter.

As a result, many of the cards revealed for the expansion so far belong to an entirely new class. Some Demon Hunter cards showcase a new keyword called Outcast. Cards with Outcast gain a bonus if they’re played as the leftmost or rightmost card in your hand.

Check back here for an updated list of cards coming with Ashes of Outland. Cards will continue to be revealed until the expansion goes live on April 7.

Satyr Overseer

Furious Felfin

Aldrachi Warblades

Chaos Strike

Umberwing

Twin Slice

Soul Cleave

Coordinated Strike

Command the Illidari

Wrathscale Naga

Feast of Souls

Hulking Overfiend

Pit Commander

Raging Felscreamer

Wrathspike Brute

Chaos Nova

Spectral Sight

Eyebeam

Consume Magic

Skull of Gul’dan

Warglaives of Azzinoth

Scavenger’s Ingenuity

Imprisoned Observer

Kargath Bladefist

Kargath Prime

Ambush

Fungal Fortunes

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Lady Vashj

Vashj Prime

Metamorphosis

The Dark Portal

Imprisoned Satyr

Archspore Msshi’fn

Msshi’fn Prime

Bulwark of Azzinoth

Teron Gorefiend

Flamereaper