Nazmani Bloodweaver revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The clock is ticking for Hearthstone’s next expansion. Madness at the Darkmoon Faire kicks off on Nov. 17, introducing 135 new cards to the game, a new “Corrupt” keyword, and the return of the Old Gods.
The latest card to join the game is Nazmani Bloodweaver, a three-cost Priest minion with two attack and five health. It reads, “After you cast a spell, reduce the cost of a random card in your hand by (1).”
The card is a welcoming new addition to the Priest class, giving players the option to cheat their way to victory.
When played with cards like Shadow Visions— which Discovers a copy of a spell in your deck—and Radiant Elemental— which reduces the cost of your spells by one mana—it has endless potential.
A few other cards that synergize with Nazmani Bloodweaver include Sethekk Veilweaver, Auspicious Spirits, and Lyra the Sunshard. There are many different options when it comes to the card, making it a highly valuable pickup for Priest players.
Fans can pre-order Madness at the Darkmoon Faire today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.
Stay tuned for even more card reveals leading up to the expansion.