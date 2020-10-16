More details shared about Hearthstone’s upcoming reveal stream

Blizzard announced earlier this week that it’ll host a Hearthstone “Fall Reveal” stream on Oct. 22. But a new expansion isn’t the only thing being discussed next week.

The Hearthstone team revealed today that in addition to a new expansion, next week’s stream will discuss a system revamp and a new game mode. And many fans think the “system revamp” suggests that a battle pass might be added to Hearthstone.

🪑🪑🪑 Pull up ALL the chairs! 🪑🪑🪑



We've got big news to share next week, mark that calendar! pic.twitter.com/Fm3Y3aQgs3 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) October 16, 2020

For months now, rumors have circulated about a potential Hearthstone battle pass. These rumors began when the Hearthstone team revealed the original Year of the Phoenix roadmap.

In phase three of the roadmap, Blizzard indicated there would be changes coming to achievements and progression. And earlier in the year, Blizzard also sent out a survey to a variety of different Hearthstone players. The details of this survey were shared online and included a plethora of questions about a battle pass.

If the survey is any indication, a Hearthstone battle pass would have a free track and a paid version. Similar to how battle passes function in other games, the paid track would include premium rewards in addition to what’s obtainable in the free version. Blizzard hasn’t confirmed the implementation of a Hearthstone battle pass, however.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard also revealed that fans will be learning about a new game mode, though it’s unclear exactly what this mode will be. For years, players have clamored for a two-vs-two mode similar to Magic: The Gathering’s Two-Headed Giant ruleset. Since implementing a tag-team mode in Hearthstone is easier said than done, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for that mode just yet.

The only indication or hint we have right now about what the mode might relate to is the Darkmoon Faire. The graphic shared alongside Blizzard’s tweet is littered with Darkmoon Faire style artwork. In World of Warcraft, the Darkmoon Faire is an event that features a plethora of mini-games for your character to take part in. Blizzard could add a new mode that introduces a series of mini-games similar to the Darkmoon Faire in World of Warcraft, but this is pure speculation.

Regardless of what the future may hold, we’ll get a sneak peek of Hearthstone’s destiny on Oct. 22. You can watch the action on Twitch or YouTube starting at 10am CT.