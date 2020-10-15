Blizzard will host a Hearthstone Fall Reveal stream next week

Blizzard is holding a large reveal stream for upcoming Hearthstone content on Oct. 22, the company announced today.

The stream will feature the game’s director, Benjamin Lee, and game designers Pat Nagle, John McIntyre, and John Yang. In addition, popular Hearthstone pro and streamer Brian Kibler will be hosting the event.

Come one, come all! Enjoy the festivities and stay ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳ



🎟️ https://t.co/IcPqoXqlML pic.twitter.com/isVwXi5ecG — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) October 15, 2020

While it’s unknown exactly what will be revealed during this stream, the teaser on Twitter shows off Darkmoon Faire aesthetics, which could point toward the next seasonal event after the ongoing Masquerade Ball. In addition, the fall reveal could finally introduce the exact details of the previously teased new game mode that was talked about throughout the Year of the Phoenix.

Players who are excited to find out what’s coming up can also obtain free packs by watching the reveal on Hearthstone’s official Twitch channel. To successfully claim them, follow these steps:

Log in or create an account on Twitch.tv.

Navigate to the Settings menu by clicking your account name in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Navigate to the Connections tab of the Settings menu.

Find the Battle.net section, then follow the instructions after selecting a region and clicking Connect.

When connecting accounts, be sure that you’re currently logged into the Battle.net account on which you’d like to receive your rewards.

After watching 15 minutes, Twitch will notify you of successfully receiving the drop. And if you watch for 30 minutes in total, you’ll obtain a second Scholomance Academy pack.

You can find out what’s coming to the digital card game and claim your free packs on the official Hearthstone Twitch channel on Oct. 22 at 10am CT.