Meet the new Druid hero from Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist: Squeamlish

Chapter four of the Dalaran Heist is here and two new sinister anti-heroes have joined the operation.

Players will now have access to the Druid and Warrior classes through Squeamlish and Mr. Chu, respectively.

Squeamlish is a character that’s making her debut in Hearthstone. As most World of Warcraft and Hearthstone players know, Druids are masters of shapeshifting. This means Druids can come in many different forms and be from a variety of races. But some Druids are rarer than others.

Squeamlish is a part of the Kobold race from World of Warcraft just like Heistbaron Togwaggle. What makes Squeamlish unique to the rest of her Kobold kin is that she walks the path of the Druid. Most Kobolds have very low intelligence and aren’t magically inclined as a result. Squeamlish is a rarity within the Kobold community, so expect this pint-sized Druid to be full of surprises.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Squeamlish will start off with the standard Druid hero power, which costs two mana and allows you to gain +1 attack and +1 armor. Squeamlish will also have two unlockable hero powers that can be earned by completing a series of challenges while playing the Dalaran Heist.

Squeamlish’s additional hero powers are called Lifebloom and Touch of Bark. Lifebloom costs two mana and allows you to restore a minion to full health. In order to use Lifebloom, you’ll first need to play 15 “Choose One” cards.

Touch of Bark also costs two mana and allows Squeamlish to give a minion +1/+1. In order to unlock Touch of Bark, players will first need to gain attack 25 times.

You can shapeshift into a candle-protecting Kobold and run roughshod over the city of Dalaran right now.