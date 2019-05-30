Meet the new Warrior hero from Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist, Mr. Chu

Chapter four of the Dalaran Heist is now live which means we get two new villainous anti-heroes to choose from.

Chapter four introduces players to the Warrior hero Mr. Chu and the Druid hero Squeamlish.

Members of the World of Warcraft community might recognize Mr. Chu as the bodyguard for Madam Goya. Since their debut in World of Warcraft Mr. Chu has not left Madam Goya’s side no matter where she roams throughout Azeroth. Since Madam Goya is the Leader of the Black Market, you can bet her personal bodyguard packs a major punch.

The black-market bodyguard is coming to Dalaran and bringing his notoriously powerful right hook with him. Like the other heroes you’ll play as during the Dalaran Heist, Mr. Chu will have two additional hero powers that can be unlocked by completing unique challenges while playing.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mr. Chu will start with the standard Warrior hero power which allows you to gain two armor and cost two mana. One of Mr. Chu’s unlockable hero powers is called Invigorating Brew.

Invigorating Brew costs two mana and allows Mr. Chu to deal one damage to a minion, but the minion also gains two attack. Simply put, Invigorating Brew allows you to +2/-1 a minion. In order to unlock Invigorating Brew, you’ll first need to damage 100 minions.

Mr. Chu’s other unlockable hero power is called Undermine. This power cost two mana and allows you to shuffle two explosives into your opponent’s deck. This sounds like it will allow players to craft a solo mode play style that is somewhat similar to Bomb Warrior. In order to unlock Undermine, you’ll first need to gain 50 armor.

You can toss back some brew and start swinging as Mr. Chu right now in Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist.