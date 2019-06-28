Meet Hearthstone’s new Classic Legendary: High Inquisitor Whitemane

The Hearthstone team recently revealed that a variety of new cards are joining its Classic set with the game’s next major update.

Among those cards is a new Legendary minion that players might be vaguely familiar with: High Inquisitor Whitemane.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In her latest card-based iteration, High Inquisitor Whitemane is a seven-cost 6/8 minion with a Battlecry that summons all friendly minions that died this turn. Thanks to her effect, we can probably expect to see a variety of Deathrattle-based decks spawn when the new cards finally join the Classic set.

Players are probably more familiar with High Inquisitor Whitemane than they realize. If you ever played against an OTK Paladin that uses Uther of The Ebonblade, Inquisitor Whitemane may already be your acquaintance. Uther’s Hero power allows him to summon a 2/2 Horsemen. If Uther obtains all four unique horsemen, he wins the game. And one of those unique horsemen is Inquisitor Whitemane.

When summoned by Uther, Inquisitor Whitemane appears to be a Deathknight instead of a Priest. So how did a former High Inquisitor from the Scarlet Monastery become an instrument of the Lich King’s justice? If you played World of Warcraft, you might just be responsible. High Inquisitor Whiteman previously acted as a boss within the Cathedral of Scarlet Monastery. Before players can face Whitemane, however, they first must defeat her ally, Commander Mograine.

After Mograine is defeated, Whitemane emerges from behind an altar and dives into the battle. Eventually, Whitemane will cast a sleep spell on your entire party and then let out one of the most iconic quotes in WoW history, “Arise, my champion!” Whitemane then successfully resurrects Mograine and the pair must be killed once again. Inquisitor Whitemane was then found and raised by Thassarian and the Deathlord, leading to her joining the Four Horsemen.

Although we don’t know an exact release date for High Inquisitor Whitemane yet, you can expect the new cards to come in Hearthstone’s next major update.