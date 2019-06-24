New cards coming to Hearthstone’s Classic set in next major update

Eight new cards will be joining the Classic Hearthstone set whenever the game receives its next major update.

These cards will be added in order to make up for the amount of cards from the Classic set that have been sent to the Hall of Fame over time.

Blizzard broke the news about the new cards in a Developer Insight post on the official Hearthstone blog today. In the blog post, the team indicated that it’s taken steps toward defining class identities and maintaining a healthy metagame by moving some over-represented or design-limiting Classic cards into the Hall of Fame. The team says it has always remedied the removal of cards by adding new cards to the set whenever appropriate.

It looks like the appropriate time could be right around the corner. Blizzard has revealed the new cards and claims they’ll join the game with its next major update. Although we don’t know exactly when the update introducing these cards will go live, at least we can learn about them and start theory-crafting.

Here are the eight new cards coming to the Classic set.

Siegebreaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gift of the Wild

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Righteousness

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brightwing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

High Inquisitor Whitemane

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Barrens Stablehand

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

SI:7 Infiltrator

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arcane Devourer