Hearthstone Masters Bundle brings new Shaman Hero and supports Masters Tour prize pool

Blizzard just introduced a limited-time Hearthstone bundle that includes the new Thunder King Shaman Hero.

Players can purchase the Masters Bundle for $19.99 and will receive 10 Rise of Shadows card packs, 10 Rastakhan’s Rumble card packs, the new Thunder King Shaman Hero, and the Stolen Thunder card back.

A portion of the proceeds from the Masters Bundle will boost the prize pool at the three 2019 Hearthstone Masters Tour events, up to an additional $250,000 in prizing per tournament. This means players who purchase the Masters Bundle will be directly supporting the Hearthstone Masters program and Hearthstone esports overall.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Hero portrait included in the bundle is for the Shaman Hero Lei Shen, the Thunder King. World of Warcraft players may recognize the Thunder King from the Mists of Pandaria expansion. Lei Shen is said to be the most powerful Mogu leader and is also responsible for uniting its clans into the Mogu Empire. Since Lei Shen is literally the King of Thunder, it makes sense that he’d be considered a part of the Shaman class.

The Masters Bundle also includes a Thunder King inspired card back called Stolen Thunder. The card back will only be available through the Masters Bundle. So if you like what you see, make sure to grab it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Masters Bundle will only be available for an unknown limited amount of time. You can purchase it now for $19.99.