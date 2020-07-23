Mage Legendary Mozaki, Master Duelist joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is drawing dangerously close.

The latest card to join the list is Mozaki, Master Duelist.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mozaki is a five-cost Mage Legendary with three attack and eight health. After you cast a spell, gain spell damage +1. This effect stacks.

The card is essentially a budget Malygos. It’s reasonably affordable, it has great stats (especially on the health front) and its effect has tons of potential in a constructed environment.

Mage is a class full of low-cost spells and with Mozaki’s high health, players could easily pull off a devastating combo. Cyclone Mage is an obvious contender, but multiple decks can make use of the card.

Mozaki is a must-remove card, and if its not taken off the board immediately, it’s value is immense.

Scholomance Academy is set to arrive on the list servers Aug. 6. But Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.